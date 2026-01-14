Skilled workforce key to Cebu’s next growth phase

CEBU must capitalize on its skilled workforce, strategic location and cultural strengths to maintain its role as a leading logistics and manufacturing hub, experts said during the Cebu International Investment Summit 2026.

Global strategist Brian To, presenting his second Situational Analysis report on the summit’s second day, said the shift from the traditional “China-to-the-world” export model to a regional hub system allows Cebu to serve as a central link in Asian supply chains.

Instead of focusing solely on the US market, To said Cebu should capitalize on its location to serve the Asian region.

“Cebu has the ingredients to lead — its people, location and innovation. But without continuous improvement, regional competitors will overtake it,” To said.

He said Cebu’s workforce is multilingual, largely tertiary-educated, and adaptable, which gives the province a competitive edge over neighboring countries like Vietnam

and Thailand.

Local language skills, such as Bisaya, remain vital for investors operating in the Visayas and Mindanao, while proficiency in English, Chinese, or Spanish can unlock broader global opportunities, To said.

To encouraged Cebuano businesses to adopt a “farm-to-consumer” approach by turning raw products into value-added goods.

Using locally grown corn for ready-to-eat meals can increase profitability, To said. He also emphasized the adoption of advanced manufacturing clusters, AI and incremental automation to modernize production.

To said Cebu can host a micro-manufacturing hub for leading industries, such as drone and electric vehicle part production, to cater to regional markets.

Another investment opportunity is the development of hydrogen energy and other reliable power solutions essential for advanced manufacturing, To said.

To said hydrogen energy, extracted from water, is a potential solution to high power costs and a key enabler of advanced manufacturing.

He also urged stakeholders to invest in the defense manufactur-

ing industry. / EHP