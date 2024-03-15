Skin disease drives architect to kill self

AN ARCHITECT who had been afflicted with a skin condition called Psoriasis took his own life by shooting himself in the head.

The incident took place at around 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City.

Levi John Olamit, 27, succumbed to a single gunshot wound to his forehead.

He was found dead by his father inside his bedroom, along with a .38 revolver with three live rounds and an empty shell at his side.

Police Major Jeciree Basitao, chief of the Inayawan Police Station, told SunStar Cebu that the victim's skin condition may have made him desperate.

"Kanang sakit niya kagid sa panit sir! Unya kun mograbe dili makig-estorya og tawo," Basitao said.

(His skin condition, sir. He wouldn't communicate with anyone as his disease got worse).

The father said that the victim resigned from his job and stayed inside his room for several weeks and refused to speak to anyone, not even his girlfriend when he became ill.

He said his son became depressed because of his illness.

(For individuals struggling with suicidal thoughts, support is available through suicide hotlines: 1553 for Luzon-wide (toll-free), 09663514518/09178998727 for Globe or TM subscribers, and 09086392672 for Smart, Sun, or TNT subscribers.)

(GPL, TPT)