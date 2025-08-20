Skincare brand eyes Cebu’s booming beauty market

SKINCARE brand, Skin Magical, is eyeing to expand its presence in Cebu, seeking to capitalize on the island’s thriving beauty and wellness sector. The move is fueled by strong consumer demand for skincare and lifestyle products, particularly among a younger, digitally savvy demographic.

Best known for its flagship rejuvenating set, Skin Magical began as a small venture in 2015 and has since grown into one of the country’s most recognized names in beauty. The company has sold more than 10 million products nationwide and built a strong dealer network.

But as consumer habits shifted rapidly to digital platforms, the company had to reinvent itself to remain competitive.

“We were used to face-to-face interactions, to dealing with dealers, to volume,” said chief executive officer Ghie Pangilinan. “But when we saw that the market was changing — trends moving so fast, everything shifting online — we knew we had to learn how to adjust.”

The company’s strategic pivot included opening a new headquarters that integrates its corporate office, retail store, warehouse, and a modern live selling studio. It has also expanded its live selling team, deploying content-driven brand representatives in Mandaluyong City and Tanay, Rizal, to engage with online communities.

For the planned Cebu expansion, Pangilinan said the company is actively looking for business partners.

“In Cebu, we see opportunity in both modern retail and digital community engagement,” added Pangilinan. “Our expansion is less about geography and more about meeting consumers where they now live—in both malls and mobile screens.”

Skin Magical has also launched new products to align with wellness trends, including a refreshed packaging for its bestselling skincare line and Rejuv Coffee, a skin-brightening, slimming drink. This product signals the brand’s move toward offering a more holistic range of lifestyle products.

Industry players note that the Philippines’ wellness sector is becoming a key economic driver, especially with rising interest in self-care among younger consumers. The Philippines’ beauty and personal care industry reached approximately US$6.37 billion in 2024, with projections that it could climb to $11.05 billion by 2033. This represents a compound annual growth rate of 5.8 percent over 2025–2033. / KOC