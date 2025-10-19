Skullpanda vs Labubu: A newbie collector's guide

Creator behind the madness

Kasing Lung, the Hong Kong-born artist raised in the Netherlands, is the mastermind behind Labubu. His quirky characters — elves, fairies, and monsters — are inspired by the fairy tales he read as a child. According to CNA Lifestyle (2024) , Lung used to sketch his designs with a pen because, back in the day, mobile phones weren’t a thing. His love for fairy tales eventually led him to paint what we now know as Labubu and its friends.

Labubu craze

Since teaming up with Pop Mart, Labubu dolls have been released in every color, shape and size you can imagine, from plushies to vinyl figures. Labubu’s popularity skyrocketed when BLACKPINK’s Lisa posed with the toy — both in plush form and as a keychain on her bag. That moment set off a trend that spread through Thailand and Southeast Asia, reaching international heights, as noted by Kevin Zhang of Pop Mart International.

Labubu in the PH

The Philippines hasn’t escaped Labubu fever either. Celebrities like Heart Evangelista, Marian Rivera and Vice Ganda have all jumped on the Labubu bandwagon. Vice Ganda even showed off her collection of six Labubu dolls on an episode of It’s Showtime (Oct. 10), with the toys proudly perched on her luxury bag. Media outlet ABS-CBN reported that it was “a moment to remember.”

Skullpanda: The avant-garde explorer with soul

SkullPanda is the quiet artist in the corner — intensely cool and effortlessly mysterious. Created by Chinese designer Xiong Miao (who brought a background in film, architecture and gaming concept art), SkullPanda is immediately recognizable by its distinct look: a skull-shaped helmet, soft spherical braids, striking dark eye makeup and fashion-forward, intricate outfits.

Core philosophy

SkullPanda was introduced in 2018, arriving as the natural successor for collectors seeking more layered storytelling. The figure was intentionally designed to reflect the idea of “non-absoluteness” — embracing identity, ambiguity and transformation.

Miao’s artistic mission was to create a character that feels like a traveler through time and space, constantly adopting new, dramatic aesthetics across its series.

The quality is a hallmark of the SkullPanda brand; the meticulous craftsmanship and detailed designs of the vinyl figures are often compared to those of porcelain dolls.

This attention to detail has driven massive success: The “Ancient Castle” blind box series, one of the brand’s earliest blockbusters, reportedly sold a jaw-dropping 60,000 blind boxes in a single second upon launch. It was a record that proved the market for art toys with a darker, more sophisticated emotional resonance was immense.

Edgy aesthetic

While Labubu’s appeal is universal and lighthearted, SkullPanda caters to a collector who seeks depth, emotion and visual storytelling. Series themes delve into introspection, dreams and futuristic or gothic aesthetics, providing a rich narrative for fans. In the ongoing “toy war,” Labubu might win the popularity contest, but SkullPanda is winning the prestige of high art, cementing itself as a figure that truly reflects the complexity of modern style and self-expression.

Both Labubu and SkullPanda, operating under the massive umbrella of POP MART, are two distinct statements on the power of contemporary design.

Or, this here’s really just a story about how people love their toys these days.