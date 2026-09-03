Skusta Clee fails to perform due to rain, fans upset

Young fans who had been waiting for Skusta Clee’s free concert in Parañaque City on Friday night were reportedly furious after the rapper failed to perform.

Skusta was supposed to be the main and final performer at the “Grand Youth Night,” but his performance reportedly did not push through due to heavy rainfall.

“We wanted to continue with the program, but their (Skusta Clee’s team) team no longer wants to perform! For the safety of their equipment!” the announcer was quoted as saying by Abante.com.

One netizen commented that Skusta could have at least appeared on stage so his fans, who had waited for five hours, could see him.

“Parañaqueños waited in the rain for you, Skusta Clee, only to find out that your instruments were apparently more important than us, the people who waited for hours. People were soaking wet in the rain while waiting, only to find out that you weren’t going to perform because you didn’t want your instruments to get wet and didn’t want to get sick. We didn’t care about getting wet as long as we could see you. We were already drenched for you, bro, but apparently the rain was too much for you.”

Skusta’s management, meanwhile, released an official statement on its social media account, saying:

“Our artist, Skusta Clee, and his team arrived at the venue in Parañaque and were present, prepared, and ready to fulfill tonight’s scheduled performance. However, the heavy rainfall and strong winds raised serious safety concerns. Water began reaching the stage, instruments, and production equipment.

“After assessing the conditions, management determined that proceeding with the performance would pose a risk to our artist, musicians, crew, technical personnel, and equipment. The decision not to proceed was made by management based on the conditions present at the venue and our responsibility to protect the safety of everyone under our care.

“We sincerely apologize to everyone who came to see the performance and waited despite the weather. We understand the disappointment and appreciate your understanding.” / TRC S