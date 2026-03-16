Sky-high fuel prices trigger nationwide transport strike and fare hikes

THE Philippine transportation system is under massive pressure as global tensions push fuel prices to record highs. Because of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and other international issues, motorists and public utility vehicle (PUV) operators are facing their third huge price increase this month.

The Department of Energy (DOE) has ordered these hikes to be rolled out gradually. However, the costs are staggering: diesel is jumping by P20.40 to P23.90 per liter, gasoline by P12.90 to P16.60 and kerosene by P6.90 to P8.90.

Commuters and Drivers Feel the Squeeze

These price spikes are making it nearly impossible for many drivers to earn a living. For the month alone, total increases have reached P13 for gasoline, P24.25 for diesel and P38.50 for kerosene.

While the government has activated a P5,000 fuel subsidy, many transport groups say it isn't enough to cover their losses. In response, the transport group Piston plans to ask the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) for a P5 fare increase.

Meanwhile, some fare hikes are already happening. The LTFRB recently raised the base fare for ordinary provincial buses by P1, making the new minimum P12 for the first five kilometers, plus an extra P2.20 for every kilometer after that.

Nationwide strike set for March 19

The crisis has led to a major standoff between transport leaders and the government. Piston national president Mody Floranda has announced a nationwide protest and strike.

"Ngayong darating po na March 19 ay idedeklara po natin at ilulunsad po natin, hindi lamang po sa National Capital Region kundi sa buong bansa," Floranda said.

(This coming March 19, we will declare and launch, not only in the National Capital Region but in the whole country, a protest and strike...)

Floranda stated the strike is a move against the administration's handling of the crisis and "US aggression" which he claims is causing hardship for Filipinos.

The debate over government aid

Local officials are also questioning how aid is handled. In Cebu, Board Member Neneth Reluya argued that since drivers and operators receive subsidies, the riding public should not have to pay higher fares.

Board Member Cesar Baricuatro agreed, suggesting that wealthy owners of large bus fleets do not need government money. "If I own 10 buses sir, I don’t need any subsidy... it should be only to the drivers because the drivers needs that subsidy," he said.

However, Eugenio Ibo Jr. of the LTFRB defended giving aid to operators, noting they also struggle with high maintenance costs across Cebu and Bohol.

What happens next?

To provide faster relief, the House of Representatives is moving to approve House Bill 8418. This would give President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. special power to temporarily lower or stop fuel excise taxes when global oil prices get too high.

Under this bill:

• Relief can start if oil prices stay above $80 per barrel for a month.

• Tax cuts would last for six months to one year.

• The goal is to stop "ripple effect" inflation that raises the price of food and electricity.

As the March 19 strike approaches, the country is watching to see if the government will move toward long-term changes, such as amending the Oil Deregulation Law, to keep the transport system moving. / TPM, CDF, PNA