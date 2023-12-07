Skywalk demolition postponed

A DAY before the demolition of two skywalks on Osmeña Boulevard was set to begin, the Cebu City Government has recommended postponing the demolition until further notice.

This comes despite Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama’s earlier expressed desire for the structures’ removal before his return to Cebu from his Australia vacation on Dec. 20.

In an interview on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo, chairman of the committee on infrastructure, said the executive department, as confirmed to him by Cebu City Administrator Collin Rosell, recommended the postponement, saying they still need to hold an executive meeting.

Guardo said the meeting has been called to discuss further the safety measures that need to be implemented before proceeding with the demolition.

On Thursday afternoon, however, workers were already seen removing the railings and flooring on the skywalk near the Cebu Normal University (CNU) and Abellana National School.

A “No Entry” sign and yellow “Caution” tape had also been placed below the skywalk to prevent students and other pedestrians from trying to access the skywalk.

The skywalk located in front of CNU and the skywalk located in front of the Department of Health 7 office near Fuente Osmeña have been marked for demolition because they are in the way of the construction works for Package 1 of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project being undertaken by Chinese contractor Hunan Road and Bridge Construction Group Ltd.

Guardo said the executive department will meet with representatives of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Department of Engineering and Public Works, CBRT project management, Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), and other stakeholders next week.

Partial closure

On Thursday, CBRT project manager Norvin Imbong told SunStar Cebu that a portion of Osmeña Boulevard had already been “partially” closed to make way for the dismantling of the roofing of the skywalk located near CNU.

Imbong said the road they closed is the part where the civil works for the removal of the roofing are in progress.

Asked regarding the actual day of the demolition, Imbong said he cannot provide the actual date, but for now they are starting with the roofing.

He said once all roofing and steel tubes have been removed, the concrete parts--stairs, beams and columns--would follow.

Last Wednesday, Dec. 6, Guardo said the Department of Transportation had appeared before the CCTO to discuss plans on road closures and traffic rerouting in line with the demolition of the two skywalks along Osmeña Boulevard.

Guardo said the contractor had requested for a road closure so that their work would not be hampered.

He said the contractor met with the CCTO and presented their demolition methodology, and that the CCTO had “initially” approved conducting the demolition on different days for the two skywalks rather than on the same days.

“They can start with the skywalk at Cebu Normal University, and they can schedule for a rerouting in that area. Then when than reopens, they can close the road near Fuente Osmeña, so one at a time,” Guardo said in a mix of English and Cebuano.

Cleared to start

In a chat message on Wednesday, Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon, Traffic Management Committee chairman, said the contractor had already secured clearance from them, on the condition that they would get it done in two weeks’ time.

“A traffic management plan has already been mapped out as well, and directional signs will be installed accordingly,” Gealon said.

He added that the number of deployed traffic enforcers will be doubled in the affected areas to manage traffic flow.

In a previous interview, CCTO head Raquel Arce said “the shorter, the better,” referring to the number of days allocated for the demolition of the two skywalks.

Arce assured that the whole stretch of Osmeña Boulevard would not be closed all at once, but a traffic scheme would be implemented.

Each skywalk is expected to take at least four to five days to bring down.

The two skywalks to be torn down cost more than P9 million to build three decades ago.

In a letter of advice of allotment dated Nov. 25, 1993, the DPWH indicated the amount of P9,286,250 for the construction of the two skywalks.

The document was signed by DPWH 7 Director Bashir Rasuman, Fiscal Controller V Cesarea Amamio, Budget Officer Celso Bacolod, and Chief Accountant Teresa Bernido.