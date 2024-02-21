Slabs from skywalk may be used for footbridges

He said the structural engineers have not yet assessed the slabs as they are focusing now on the removal of the skywalk that stands between Cebu Normal University (CNU) and Abellana National High School.

He said the dismantled slabs were stored at the junkyard in the warehouse of the City’s engineering department located at the South Road Properties (SRP).

They are being kept because they are subject to the post-audit evaluation of the Commission on Audit, according to Guardo.

At present, roof cutting is underway as part of the dismantling process. This was confirmed by Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project manager Norvin Imbong in a text message on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

Guardo said the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) granted approval for work to be conducted from February 21 to March 5, 2024.

On the part of the contractor, a full closure was requested due to safety concerns, but part of the City Government has expressed concerns about the inconvenience this may cause to the public.

Guardo said there is a push to start dismantling the skywalk on Thursday evening, February 22, adding that they recommended that a full closure be implemented from Friday to Sunday (February 23-25) for the entire day.

He said weekends are preferable as the work would cause less inconvenience due to reduced public presence.

He added that as of Wednesday, the area near CNU and Abellana where the skywalk is located is still passable. (AML)