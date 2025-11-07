Slater Young criticized online over flood issues

AFTER the severe flooding in Cebu City that claimed several lives, netizens turned their attention to a luxury residential project by vlogger and former “Pinoy Big Brother: Unlimited” winner Slater Young.

The project, “The Rise at Monterrazas,” is a high-end mountainside development in Barangay Guadalupe. Many online users blamed it as one of the causes of flooding in the city.

Lawyer Jesus Falcis posted on X (formerly Twitter), “It can clearly be seen that construction is still ongoing and they’re still cutting trees on the mountain. Literally, as the song goes, ‘they paved paradise to put up a parking lot!’”

Another netizen asked why the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) allowed the project, saying, “Why did the DENR allow Slater Young to strip Cebu’s mountains that caused flash floods? His luxury homes should be part of the investigation.”

Lawyer Wilfredo Garrido also posted a viral statement titled “Cebu City: Reaping the Whirlwind,” saying the city’s leaders turned a blind eye while the mountains were bulldozed.

Slater has not commented on the issue. His last Facebook post was on Oct. 18. / HBL