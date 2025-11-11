Slater Young silent amid controversy

ACTOR-ENGINEER Slater Young remains silent amid criticism over The Rise at Monterrazas project, which some netizens linked to the recent flooding in Cebu caused by typhoon Tino.

Many have urged the “Pinoy Big Brother: Unlimited” winner to address the issue, including actor Albie Casiño, who called on him to explain the project to the public. However, Slater has yet to release an official statement.

One netizen posted a lengthy message tagging the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and officials who approved the project: “Yes, they’re not the main cause of the flooding here in Cebu, but they, along with the people who approved their permits, should still take accountability. Destroying mountains just to build a posh, ‘world-class’ residential area? Nearby communities downhill have suffered from flooding, not just during typhoon Tino. This concern was already raised to the government years ago.”

The same post questioned the couple’s silence: “Their silence is deafening! They quickly turned off the comment sections on all their social media accounts. These so-called untouchable elites are absolutely nakakasuka!!” / HBL S