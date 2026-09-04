Slovakia, Cebu eye clean-energy cooperation

CEBU could tap Slovak technology and expertise in clean energy, flood management, wastewater treatment and advanced manufacturing as the two sides explore partnerships aimed at strengthening the province’s industrial competitiveness and resilience.

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) hosted a high-level delegation from the Embassy of the Slovak Republic on Sept. 1, 2026, for an exploratory exchange on economic priorities and potential technology and industry cooperation.

Among the areas discussed were grid reliability, small modular reactor clean-energy concepts, decentralized wastewater treatment and research and development to support agricultural modernization.

The discussions also covered possible access to European Union development assistance and environmental grant programs, as well as joint university research and technical cooperation in advanced mechanical and automotive supply chains.

Slovak Ambassador to the Philippines Miloš Koterec, together with Economic Diplomat Juraj Pavlis, Consul Vladimir Hodál and Honorary Consul Antonio Chiu, presented Slovakia’s capabilities in specialized manufacturing, clean technology and institutional research.

The engagement brought together representatives from

Cebu’s business, academic, industrial and civic sectors to identify areas where Slovak technology and institutional partnerships could complement local development priorities.

CCCI president Regan Rex King, who welcomed the delegation, said the engagement forms part of the chamber’s efforts to connect Cebu with international partners, technology providers and potential sources of investment and development support.

While the discussions remain exploratory, King said the meeting opened up potential avenues for cooperation to support Cebu’s industrial development, technological innovation, environmental sustainability and urban resilience. / KOC