Slow progress of Camotes housing for Yolanda survivors questioned

A HOUSING project worth P191.27 million for the survivors of super typhoon Yolanda in Pilar, Camotes Islands, Cebu, was only 52 percent complete at the end of 2025, which is more than three years after its July 31, 2022 deadline, the Commission on Audit (COA) said.

In its annual audit report on the municipality, state auditors blamed “inadequate planning, detailed engineering, supervision and monitoring” for the delay.

Pilar was among the local government units in northern Cebu severely hit by Yolanda on Nov. 8, 2013.

Project funding

Covering 406 housing units in Barangay Cawit, the project is funded through financial assistance from the National Housing Authority (NHA) and was awarded through public bidding to Jejors Construction Corp. Work began on Oct. 29, 2021. The contract required the completion of the houses within 270 calendar days.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, the Municipal Government had paid the contractor P122.39 million. This amount covered a P28.69-million mobilization advance and three progress billings, with the last payment made on April 5, 2023.

Billing issues

COA said the contractor submitted no progress billings in 2024 or 2025, which suggested that no work progressed during that period. The 52 percent completion rate was COA’s computation based on the paid billings, primarily because the fourth-quarter 2025 project report of the Municipality failed to indicate a completion rate.

COA traced the delay to multiple contract time extensions and suspension orders that the Municipality and the contractor approved because of bad weather and other factors. State auditors said these risks should have been considered during the preliminary engineering study of the project.

Site deterioration

During a site inspection on March 2, 2026, state auditors found that the project remained far from complete, although they noted improvements since their previous inspection in December 2024. They also found signs of deterioration on the doors and windows of most partially built houses.

State auditors said the continued delay deprived families affected by Yolanda of “safe and permanent housing.” COA warned that further delays could increase project costs because of inflation.

The project originated from a 2017 agreement between Pilar and the NHA to build 660 housing units at P290,000 each. In February 2019, the two parties amended the agreement after the Municipality sought to raise the unit cost to P471,107.49 to reflect prevailing material prices. This revision reduced the target to 406 units while maintaining the budget at P191.27 million.

Compliance directives

COA first flagged the delay in its 2024 audit report. The commission noted that none of its four recommendations that year had been implemented, leading it to repeat the finding in its 2025 report.

COA directed the mayor and concerned municipal officials to approve contract extensions only when justified and supported by proper documentation. State auditors also told them to comply with rules on suspending contract work and to intervene promptly when the contractor falls behind schedule, as required under government procurement rules. The agency further urged the Municipality to work with the NHA to expedite the completion and turnover of the houses.

In its response, the Municipal Government said it had coordinated with the NHA to fast-track the project and expected to complete it by May 23, 2026, under an approved extension. The local government also stated that the project had been scaled down from 406 to 260 housing units and that 48 units were turned over to beneficiaries in March.

COA’s report did not address the reduction in the number of housing units or state whether the contract amount had been adjusted. Meanwhile, in a status report dated Aug. 31, the Municipality said it was still implementing COA’s recommendations. The local government reported that another 48 units were scheduled for turnover, but the handover was postponed because the units had no electricity. / KAL