SM Expands Entertainment Ecosystem

CEBU is set to play a bigger role in SM Investments Corporation’s push to expand its entertainment ecosystem, with a new arena being built in the city to complement the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila.

SM said the move is part of a broader strategy to capture the growing demand for experiences, particularly among younger consumers.

Executives noted that today’s audiences, especially millennials and Gen Z seek inclusivity, community and interactive events, reshaping malls and convention centers into entertainment hubs.

SM’s reach extends beyond retail, with investments in Klook, 2GO’s onboard leisure offerings, and banks’ travel rewards. Officials said rising bookings for fan meets, concerts, and gaming expos underscore strong momentum, adding that entertainment has become a growth driver across SM’s businesses. / KOC