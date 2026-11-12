SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. (SMHCC) introduces SMX Convention Center Seaside Cebu with major trade events

PHILCONSTRUCT Visayas (brought to you by the Philippine Constructors Association (PCA) and managed by Global-Link MP) and the Visayas Business Connect Expo (organized by Global-Link MP) are taking over two levels of SMX Seaside Cebu, marking the first major industry gatherings to be staged at the facility. The events will bring together exhibitors, trade buyers, contractors, developers, and business operators across construction, manufacturing, logistics, hospitality, and other key sectors.

The simultaneous staging of these industry expositions underscores the capacity of the new complex to accommodate large-scale events while providing a platform for companies to showcase products, technologies, and industry solutions to a broad market.SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. (SMHCC) is set to open the doors of SMX Convention Center Seaside Cebu with two major industry exhibitions from November 26 to 28, 2026, as the 15th Anniversary Edition of PHILCONSTRUCT Visayas and Visayas Business Connect Expo 2026 take center stage at Levels 1 and 2 of the new venue.

PHILCONSTRUCT Visayas (brought to you by the Philippine Constructors Association (PCA) and managed by Global-Link MP) and the Visayas Business Connect Expo (organized by Global-Link MP) are taking over two levels of SMX Seaside Cebu, marking the first major industry gatherings to be staged at the facility. The events will bring together exhibitors, trade buyers, contractors, developers, and business operators across construction, manufacturing, logistics, hospitality, and other key sectors.

The simultaneous staging of these industry expositions underscores the capacity of the new complex to accommodate large-scale events while providing a platform for companies to showcase products, technologies, and industry solutions to a broad market.