SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. (SMHCC) introduces SMX Convention Center Seaside Cebu with major trade events

SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. (SMHCC) is set to open the doors of SMX Convention Center Seaside Cebu with two major industry exhibitions from November 26 to 28, 2026, as the 15th Anniversary Edition of PHILCONSTRUCT Visayas and Visayas Business Connect Expo 2026 take center stage at Levels 1 and 2 of the new venue.
PHILCONSTRUCT Visayas (brought to you by the Philippine Constructors Association (PCA) and managed by Global-Link MP) and the Visayas Business Connect Expo (organized by Global-Link MP) are taking over two levels of SMX Seaside Cebu, marking the first major industry gatherings to be staged at the facility. The events will bring together exhibitors, trade buyers, contractors, developers, and business operators across construction, manufacturing, logistics, hospitality, and other key sectors.
The simultaneous staging of these industry expositions underscores the capacity of the new complex to accommodate large-scale events while providing a platform for companies to showcase products, technologies, and industry solutions to a broad market.SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. (SMHCC) is set to open the doors of SMX Convention Center Seaside Cebu with two major industry exhibitions from November 26 to 28, 2026, as the 15th Anniversary Edition of PHILCONSTRUCT Visayas and Visayas Business Connect Expo 2026 take center stage at Levels 1 and 2 of the new venue.
PHILCONSTRUCT Visayas (brought to you by the Philippine Constructors Association (PCA) and managed by Global-Link MP) and the Visayas Business Connect Expo (organized by Global-Link MP) are taking over two levels of SMX Seaside Cebu, marking the first major industry gatherings to be staged at the facility. The events will bring together exhibitors, trade buyers, contractors, developers, and business operators across construction, manufacturing, logistics, hospitality, and other key sectors.
The simultaneous staging of these industry expositions underscores the capacity of the new complex to accommodate large-scale events while providing a platform for companies to showcase products, technologies, and industry solutions to a broad market.
"Having two major trade gatherings as the inaugural events of SMX Convention Center Seaside Cebu is a strong affirmation of the property's potential and the confidence of event organizers in what it can offer. Beyond opening a new convention infrastructure, we are particularly pleased that its first major events will bring together diverse industries and exhibitors, creating opportunities for trade, collaboration, and commercial activity. This is an important milestone for SMHCC and for the continued development of the Philippine MICE sector," said Walid Wafik, Senior Vice President for Operations of SM Hotels and Conventions Corp.
Located at Cebu's South Road Properties (SRP), adjacent to SM Seaside City Cebu and the SM Seaside Cebu Arena, SMX Seaside Cebu offers 21,000 square meters of flexible, leasable event space designed to accommodate exhibitions, conventions, corporate functions, and gatherings of great magnitude. Its expansive halls can support complex exhibition requirements, including heavy equipment displays and high-volume visitor traffic.
The opening line-up will feature PHILCONSTRUCT Visayas, one of the country's established construction and building industry trade exhibitions, alongside Visayas Business Connect Expo, which brings together four specialized trade shows covering printing, packaging and plastics; transport and logistics; hotel and food service supplies; and beauty, health, and wellness.
"Welcoming PHILCONSTRUCT Visayas and Visayas Business Connect Expo as our debut trade shows is a strong start for SMX Seaside Cebu. The scale and diversity of these events allow us to demonstrate the flexibility of our halls and our ability to accommodate different exhibition requirements under one roof. We look forward to providing organizers, exhibitors, and visitors with a venue that supports the successful staging of their events," said Janytte Siega, General Manager of SMX Convention Center Seaside Cebu.
"We are proud to bring the country's largest construction equipment and building expo back to the region. We are deeply honored by the trust and confidence that the Philippine Constructors Association has placed in Global-Link MP. To complement PHILCONSTRUCT Visayas and maximize business opportunities across sectors, we have co-located four specialized trade shows, utilizing the expansive floor area of SMX Seaside Cebu and attracting trade buyers from across Cebu and the broader Visayas region," said Patrick-Lawrence Tan, CEO of Global-Link MP Events International, Inc.
Together, the exhibitions are expected to establish a strong opening showcase for SMX Seaside Cebu, demonstrating its capacity to host expansive, multi-sector trade events and serve the requirements of a growing exhibition market. (Sponsored Content)