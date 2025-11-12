SM Investments 9-month profit rises 6% on resilient banking and property gains

SM INVESTMENTS Corp. reported a consolidated net income of P64.4 billion for the first nine months of 2025, up six percent from P60.9 billion a year earlier, as banking and property units offset weaker retail earnings.

Revenues climbed four percent to P482.3 billion. Banking contributed half of total income, led by BDO Unibank’s P63.1 billion profit, up four percent, and China Bank’s P20.2 billion, up 10 percent, both driven by strong loan and deposit growth.

SM Prime Holdings’ profit rose 10 percent to P37.2 billion on higher mall and convention revenues.

Retail income slipped to P12.2 billion amid spending shifts, though sales rose five percent to P318.1 billion.

President Frederic DyBuncio said results were “within expectations” despite adverse weather, adding SM remains optimistic heading into the fourth quarter. / KOC