SM Investments Q1 net income climbs to P18.4B

SM INVESTMENTS Corp. (SMIC) reported that its consolidated net income grew six percent to P18.4 billion in the first quarter from P17.3 billion in the same period last year.

SM Retail’s net income stood at P3.1 billion from P3.9 billion in the same period last year.

Revenues were up three percent to P93.8 billion from P91.3 billion.

BDO Unibank Inc. reported a net income of P18.5 billion, up 12 percent from the same period last year on the sustained performance of its core businesses.

SM Prime Holdings Inc. reported consolidated net income of P10.5 billion, 11 percent higher than the P9.4 billion in the same period last year.

Consolidated revenues grew seven percent to P30.7 billion from P28.6 billion in the same period last year. / PR