SM-LED 2GO expands travel, logistics operations in cities of Davao, General Santos

2GO, an integrated transportation and logistics solutions provider and a part of the SM Group, announced a significant addition to its operations in the cities of Davao and General Santos with the addition of new vessels for travel and logistics.

The move is part of 2GO’s commitment to fostering economic growth and facilitating seamless connections in the Mindanao region.

The mv 2GO Masigla, the latest addition to the mv 2GO fleet, embarked on its first operational voyage on March 18, 2024, departing from Davao and GenSan bound for Iloilo, before returning to Manila along the Manila-Davao-GenSan-Iloilo-Manila route.

Besides an enhanced travel option among passengers, businesses in the region stand to benefit from upgraded logistics, ensuring faster goods movement.

Beyond their immediate surroundings, Davao and General Santos provide logistical and travel support to areas such as Tagum, Digos, Kidapawan, Soccsksargen and others.

The mv 2GO Masigla offers amenities similar to restaurant dining, hotel-like accommodations, a fully-equipped salon and entertaining karaoke rooms.

Passengers can also enjoy onboard retail outlets such as Miniso, QuikMart and Watsons, along with freshly brewed beverages from Café 2GO. / PR