SM Prime Holdings' 2025 profit rises 7% to P48.8B

SM PRIME Holdings, Inc. posted a seven percent increase in net income to P48.8 billion in 2025 from P45.6 billion a year earlier, driven by higher commercial property revenues and disciplined cost management.

Consolidated revenues inched up to P141.1 billion from P140.4 billion. Malls remained the largest contributor at P85.1 billion or 60 percent of the total, followed by residential at P42.5 billion.

Hotels and convention centers generated P8.5 billion, while offices and warehouses added P5.4 billion. Revenues from commercial properties rose over six percent to P98.6 billion.

Total costs and expenses declined four percent to P69.4 billion, boosting margins.

In the fourth quarter, net income was steady at P11.6 billion despite a seven percent drop in revenues to P37.7 billion, as expenses fell nearly 12 percent.

Capital expenditures reached P81.9 billion.

Total assets grew seven percent to P1.1 trillion, with cash and cash equivalents at P27.6 billion.