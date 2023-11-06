SM Prime Holdings 9-month net income hits P30.1B

SM PRIME Holdings Inc. (SM Prime) recorded P30.1 billion in net income in the first nine months of 2023, 37 percent higher than the P22 billion in 2022.

This is supported by P92.6 billion in consolidated revenues, a 26 percent growth from last year’s P73.7 billion. Consolidated operating income increased by 29 percent to P44.5 billion in the first nine months of this year.

SM Prime’s consolidated net income grew by 35 percent to P10.7 billion in the third quarter from P7.9 billion in the same quarter last year.

Consolidated revenues reached P32.7 billion, 20 percent higher than P27.3 billion.

Consolidated operating income increased by 17 percent to P15.6 billion from P13.3 billion in the same period last year.