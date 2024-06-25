SM PRIME lists P25 billion Fixed-Rate Retail Bond Series V, W, X

SM PRIME Holdings Inc. (SM Prime), one of the leading integrated property developers in Southeast Asia, officially lists its latest P25 billion fixed rate retail bonds at the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp. on June 24, 2024. The company’s Series V, W, and X due in 2027, 2029 and 2031, respectively, is the first tranche of SM Prime’s P100 billion Shelf Registration of Fixed Rates Bonds as approved by the Stock and Exchange Commission last May 23, 2024. According to SM Prime chief finance officer John Nai Peng Ong, the successful listing of SM Prime’s Fixed Rate Retail Bond Series V, W and X has been met with overwhelming demand from the investing public, resulting in a three-fold oversubscription that has allowed them to raise P25 billion. SM Prime’s Fixed Rate Retail Bond Series V, W, and X have been rated PRS Aaa with Stable Outlook by Philippine Rating Services Corp. / PR