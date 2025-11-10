SM Prime profit climbs 10% to P37.2B

SM PRIME Holdings Inc. said on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, its nine-month net income rose 10 percent to P37.2 billion from P33.9 billion a year earlier, lifted by stronger mall and convention center revenues.

Third-quarter profit climbed eight percent to P12.8 billion. Consolidated revenues increased four percent to P103.4 billion, driven mainly by the mall segment, which grew seven percent to P61 billion, accounting for 59 percent of total revenues.

The residential business eased two percent to P32.6 billion due to slower take-up in mid-market projects, while hotels and convention centers surged nine percent to P6 billion on higher Mice bookings.

Capital expenditures reached P59.3 billion, up 11 percent, with most funds allocated to mall and housing projects.

SM Prime’s total assets stood at P1.08 trillion with a net debt-to-equity ratio of 46:54. / KOC