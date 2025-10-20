SM Prime to open 89th mall in La Union

SM Prime Holdings Inc. will open SM City La Union, its 89th mall in the Philippines, on Oct. 17, 2025.

Located along Diversion Road in San Fernando City, the mall offers over 51,000 square meters of leasable space, more than 80 percent of which has been leased.

“This is our ninth mall in Northern Luzon, designed to serve as a landmark for both residents and tourists,” said SM Prime president Jeffrey Lim.

A highlight is the Sandbox, a 1,348-sqm outdoor area for sports, concerts, and fitness activities, alongside a bike lane along a manmade sandbar.

Major tenants include SM Store, SM Markets, Uniqlo, Watsons, and SM Cinema, which will feature the province’s first Director’s Club.

Lim said the project aims to boost La Union’s position as a tourism and economic hub in Northern Luzon. / KOC