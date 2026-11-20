Instead of the familiar dinner-and-drinks formula, some corporate gatherings are bringing people together through pickleball, embracing the playful idea of “Dinksgiving” along the way. A mashup of Thanksgiving and the sport’s signature dink shot, a soft, controlled shot that lands just over the net, the term puts a sporty spin on the season of giving, gathering and good-natured competition.

SM Investments joined in on the fun, bringing members of the traditional and digital media communities, along with bloggers, to the courts of Thirsty Pickle at SM Seaside Complex on November 19.

Participants were divided into four color-coded teams: pink, blue, green and yellow. For those picking up a paddle for the first time, athlete and Thirsty Pickle Managing Director Jana Pages was on hand to introduce the basics of the sport, helping newcomers get comfortable before the friendly matches began.

Beyond the rallies, the gathering offered an opportunity to build connections, share laughs and strengthen ties between SM and its media partners through a shared sporting experience.

Making quite a racket on the court was Team Green, composed of Jewil Tabiolo, John Ray Aligato, Mike Angelo Peloton and Mieljohn Tampus. The quartet earned several special recognitions, including Best in Most Serve, Best in Cheer and the Spirit of Dinksgiving award. Their energy, sportsmanship and camaraderie carried them all the way to the top, earning them the overall championship.

The tournament opened with a ceremonial toss led by SM Prime Holdings Vice President Marissa Fernan and SM Investments Vice President for Corporate Communications Owen Cammayo. / PR