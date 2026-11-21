SM SEASIDE Cebu Arena’s 127 ceiling panels have been cleared of loose construction materials following a four-day inspection and cleanup prompted by the incident that forced the cancellation of American pop-rock band LANY’s concert, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival announced on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

An inspection clearance certificate presented during a press conference showed that all 127 panels included in the inspection were cleared, with zero panels listed as uninspected.

The inspection, conducted from Nov. 18 to 21, also resulted in the recovery and removal of metal furrings, tek screws, a steel rod, hangers and other construction debris found above the arena’s acoustic ceiling.

Archival said the City Government pushed for a thorough inspection after a small metal rod fell from the ceiling during preparations for LANY’s Nov. 12 performance, raising concerns about the safety of concertgoers and other people using the facility.

He clarified that the fallen material was not part of the arena’s installed ceiling structure but a leftover item from the construction work that had not been removed.

The mayor said the City Government, SM Arena management and event organizers agreed to call off the concert as a precautionary measure to allow authorities to determine whether other materials had been left above the ceiling and could potentially fall.

Russel Sabanal, the ceiling contractor representative, acknowledged that the fallen metal rod was among the materials missed during the contractor’s housekeeping after installation.

During the press conference, Sabanal confirmed that the rod was not part of the ceiling’s installed components but a loose material that had been left behind.

She explained that although the contractor had conducted clearing and inspection activities after installation, some materials might have been covered or overlooked during the cleanup.

Sabanal maintained that the ceiling installation followed the plans and standards provided by SM management and assured the public that the contractor’s work was carried out according to specifications.

She also apologized for the incident, acknowledging that the contractor had failed to remove all leftover materials.

Archival stressed that determining whether the fallen object was part of the ceiling’s actual structure was among the reasons the city required the contractor and independent inspectors to examine the entire accessible ceiling area.

Reny Almohallas, representing Affix Pro, the third-party safety consultant engaged for the inspection, said his team examined the ceiling and recovered the remaining construction debris.

Almohallas said the inspection covered the ceiling panels, including areas that were difficult to reach through ordinary access.

To examine portions above the ceiling, the team used an unmanned inspection device to check for remaining materials and possible loose components.

He reported that the inspection found no remaining debris or loosened ceiling structural components in the areas examined.

The inspection summary presented during the press conference identified 127 ceiling panels, all marked as cleared. The accompanying panel map also identified specific locations where debris had been recovered, including metal furrings, tek screws, a steel rod and hangers.

Almohallas said the recovered materials were construction remnants that should have been removed during the contractor’s housekeeping activities.

He assured the mayor that the cleanup had been completed and that no additional loose materials or waste were found during the inspection.

The inspection was conducted under the supervision and observation of Cebu City government representatives, including personnel from the Office of the Building Official (OBO), Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

Architect Emmanuel Cuizon, assistant head of the OBO, said the loose items found above the ceiling were remnants of the installation and housekeeping activities.

He said the findings had been discussed with the ceiling contractor and Affix Pro, which conducted the inspection to determine whether any loose materials remained.

Cuizon said the OBO’s responsibility was to ensure the safety of the building and protect the welfare of the public.

He added that the contractor and safety consultant had reported that no loose materials remained in the areas they inspected.

Harold Alcontin, representing the CCDRRMO, said the office acknowledged the inspection and debris-clearing activities conducted by Affix Pro.

He noted that access to certain portions of the ceiling was limited because of the facility’s configuration, but the inspection team used an unmanned device to examine those areas.

The BFP’s Special Rescue Force also attested to the inspection conducted by Affix Pro.

Fire Senior Inspector P. Angelo Abellana, representing the city fire marshal, said the bureau was present to support the assessment and address any potential safety concerns.

The Special Rescue Force representative said the team witnessed the inspection and recognized the work undertaken by the safety consultant to verify the ceiling’s condition.

Despite the reported findings, the separate Ceiling Inspection and Debris Recovery Clearance Certificate specified the limitations of the inspection.

The document stated that the inspection and housekeeping activities covered Nov. 18 to 21 and that debris and unwanted materials found above the ceiling had been removed.

It further stated that the inspected and accessible areas were checked again after cleaning, with no visible debris or unwanted materials remaining in those areas at the time of inspection.

However, the certificate clarified that its coverage was limited to the inspection and cleaning work completed during the specified dates and reflected only the condition of the areas examined at that time.

It expressly stated that the document was not a guarantee that the ceiling would remain clean, safe or free from defects.

The certification also clarified that the inspection was limited to accessible areas and visible conditions and did not certify the structural strength, long-term condition or safety of ceiling components and concealed areas that were not part of the inspection.

Any new debris, damage, defect or unsafe condition arising after the inspection would also fall outside the certificate’s coverage, without removing any responsibility that may apply to the inspector under the law or for work actually performed.

The document recommended that SM Arena management conduct regular preventive maintenance of the ceiling and related components, arrange a full ceiling inspection at least once a year or more frequently when necessary, and include above-ceiling areas in routine housekeeping and maintenance checks.

It also advised management to inspect the ceiling after construction, repair or other activities that could leave debris above it and immediately address any newly discovered debris, damage or unsafe condition.

Archival said he wanted the inspection findings and assurances properly documented, with the concerned agencies and contractors taking responsibility for their respective assessments.

He requested a written assurance confirming that the arena’s ceiling had been reinspected and cleared of debris, particularly to prevent another incident involving falling materials.

Arnel Gonzales, vice president and general manager of SM Arena Complex Corp., said the company worked with the City Government and concerned contractors to ensure that safety requirements and inspections were properly undertaken.

Gonzales said SM supported the additional inspection measures to address public concerns and demonstrate the company’s commitment to the safety of concertgoers, performers and personnel.

He described SM Seaside Cebu Arena as an upgraded version of SM Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, incorporating newer technologies and the latest building standards.

Comparing the two facilities, Gonzales likened the Cebu arena to a newer model of a vehicle, saying it was built with more advanced technology and updated safety features.

He also emphasized that the incident should not undermine the arena’s role as an important tourism facility for Cebu, saying SM remained committed to hosting major entertainment events in the city.

Gonzales said the company intended to continue working with the local government and other stakeholders to bring international productions and world-class entertainment to Cebu.

The inspection and clearance process came ahead of the arena’s upcoming major events, particularly the first Cebu staging of Disney On Ice scheduled to open on Nov. 28.

Gonzales said the company was preparing to welcome more than 100,000 families to the city for the production, which he described as the beginning of an annual Christmas entertainment tradition in Cebu.

He assured the public that the venue was ready to accommodate the upcoming show and other activities planned for the facility.

Archival, meanwhile, said the arena was an important tourism infrastructure for Cebu because it allowed the city to host major local and international events.

He noted that such productions attract visitors from outside Cebu, including foreigners and audiences from other Southeast Asian countries where some international shows may not be available.

The mayor said these activities could also benefit micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through increased visitor spending and business opportunities.

He stressed, however, that the economic and tourism benefits of the facility should go hand in hand with public safety.

The LANY concert was cancelled after the fallen metal rod was discovered during preparations for the band’s Nov. 12 performance. (CAV)