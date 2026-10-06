SM Seaside Cebu Arena creates new reasons to visit, stay, & experience Cebu

The calendar now extends beyond music, with basketball and volleyball tournaments bringing another audience to Cebu. The East Asia Super League (EASL) will open its 2026–27 season with a double-header at the SM Seaside Cebu Arena on October 3, 2026. These events add sports tourism to the destination mix, giving fans another reason to travel to Cebu while creating opportunities to combine games with shopping, dining, sightseeing, and overnight stays. Other much-anticipated events expected to draw visitors from other regions to Cebu are Disney On Ice, the highly anticipated LANY concert this November, and the upcoming SexBomb concert in December.

For SM Supermalls, these events also complement the unique mix of experiences at SM Seaside City Cebu, with the mall offering shopping, dining, entertainment, and leisure activities that visitors can enjoy before or after a game or show. Together, these experiences add to the range of things visitors can see, do, and enjoy while in Cebu.

The wider Seaside complex is also expanding its sports and wellness offerings with the AIA Stadium, which provides a venue for football and community sports activities. Together, these experiences help create a destination where entertainment, sports, retail, dining, leisure, and hospitality come together.

As Cebu continues to attract major entertainment and sporting events, the benefits can extend beyond event venues and into the wider tourism ecosystem. Visitors create activity for hotels, restaurants, transportation providers, retailers, and other local businesses, while also generating employment opportunities for Cebuanos and supporting jobs across the tourism and service sectors. At the same time, local audiences gain access to experiences that previously required travel to other cities.

For SM Supermalls, being part of Cebu’s continuing growth means creating spaces where people can gather, connect, and experience more of the city. At your most-loved SM Seaside City Cebu, visitors can enjoy a diverse mix of shopping, dining, entertainment, recreation, and community experiences, while also exploring the attractions and destinations around the South Road Properties area. By contributing to a vibrant environment where locals and visitors can spend time, discover new experiences, and connect with the community, your most loved mall, SM, plays its part in Cebu’s evolving tourism, lifestyle, business, and entertainment landscape. (SPONSORED CONTENT)