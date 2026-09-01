SM Seaside Cebu Arena to host EASL season tip-off

THE East Asia Super League’s 2026-27 season will tip off with a marquee double-header on Oct. 3, 2026, at the brand-new SM Seaside Cebu Arena, marking the first professional basketball game held at the venue.

The opening day will feature two cross-border matchups, beginning with Macau Hou Chon making its EASL debut against P. League+’s Taipei Fubon Braves.

Reigning Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) champions Abra Weavers will then take on Hong Kong Eastern in the main game.

The games will kick off EASL’s new season, bringing together Asia’s top clubs to compete for regional supremacy while showcasing the league’s commitment to growing basketball across the continent.

“This season represents another significant step forward for EASL,” said Henry Kerins, CEO of EASL. “Our next-level vision is about raising the standard in every aspect of our league — from the quality of competition and fan experience to our storytelling and production.”

“Launching the season in Cebu with four outstanding clubs, in a brand-new arena, is the perfect way to begin our biggest and most exciting season yet,” Kerins added.

The opening day also marks a historic moment for the Abra Weavers, who will make their EASL debut as the first MPBL club to qualify for the league.

Manny Pacquiao, founder of the MPBL, welcomed the opportunity to open the season in Cebu.

“The Abra Weavers have earned this opportunity through their championship season and I couldn’t think of a better way to introduce them to Asia than by opening the EASL season in front of Filipino basketball fans,” Pacquiao said. “This is another proud milestone for the MPBL and Philippine basketball and we’re excited to see Abra represent our league on the regional stage.”

Tickets for the tip-off games will go on sale through Ticketmaster, with specific dates to be announced later. / EASL MEDIA