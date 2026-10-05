SM Supermalls transforms its malls into entertainment, community spaces

Upgrades across SM Cinemas have been complemented by fresh dining concepts featuring new food items, viral bites, and communal events for all the foodies out there. Food doesn't just satisfy hunger and cravings; it can also bring people together. With that in mind, SM Supermalls continues to serve up more ways for foodies to connect, discover new flavors, and enjoy memorable moments together.

In addition to the beloved and familiar food and retail tenants, SM Nuvali will feature an SM Food Hall that combines a curated mix of local and international food choices, set against a backdrop of Instagram-worthy interiors. SM Food Hall’s modern and vibrant atmosphere is designed to bring people together to feast, share stories, and celebrate life.

SM Supermalls will also bring SM Game Park to SM Nuvali, where Southies can gather for games, sports, and of course, food. In addition to bowling lanes, archery zones, and darts, SM Game Park at SM Nuvali will feature dedicated spaces where friends and families can just sit, eat, laugh, share stories, and have an awesome time.

Across your most-loved SM Supermalls, new dining districts let mallgoers explore more flavors and culinary experiences. The SM Foodcourt and the Skygarden feature popular and new restaurants and cafes to fill your hearts and tummies. SM Supermalls remain the place to be for delicious eats, refreshing drinks, and new favorites.

Get active at your most-loved SM Supermalls