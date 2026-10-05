SM Supermalls transforms its malls into entertainment, community spaces

SM Supermalls continues to bring the latest Hollywood blockbusters and local film gems to its customers so they can immerse themselves in a shared entertainment experience.
SM Cinema has introduced several innovations and enhancements, from advanced screening technologies and more comfortable recliners to improved amenities, to make the cinematic adventure more memorable.
SM Nuvali, the mall operator’s 91st mall slated to open in November, will feature the country's first LED cinema. Eager moviegoers can look forward to a more captivating cinematic journey through LED screens that offer greater clarity and color accuracy, plus a richer movie-going experience with the community.
Across SM Supermalls properties, premium reinventions further enhance the cinematic experience.
SM City Cebu’s upcoming Cinema Hall upgrade will soon set the atmosphere for elevated moviegoing. These include SCREENX at SM Mall of Asia, where synchronized side-wall projections extend the action across three walls, and Directors Club, which pairs plush leather recliners with Dolby Atmos sound and sharp laser projection.
Moreover, Event Screens at select branches offer flexible spaces for private screenings and watch parties.
Adding to this experience is a new premium Snacktime concept, with new snack and beverage choices to help audiences enjoy a complete movie experience from start to end. Whatever type of movie experience audiences seek, they can find it at SM Cinemas.
The ultimate foodie hub
Upgrades across SM Cinemas have been complemented by fresh dining concepts featuring new food items, viral bites, and communal events for all the foodies out there. Food doesn't just satisfy hunger and cravings; it can also bring people together. With that in mind, SM Supermalls continues to serve up more ways for foodies to connect, discover new flavors, and enjoy memorable moments together.
In addition to the beloved and familiar food and retail tenants, SM Nuvali will feature an SM Food Hall that combines a curated mix of local and international food choices, set against a backdrop of Instagram-worthy interiors. SM Food Hall’s modern and vibrant atmosphere is designed to bring people together to feast, share stories, and celebrate life.
SM Supermalls will also bring SM Game Park to SM Nuvali, where Southies can gather for games, sports, and of course, food. In addition to bowling lanes, archery zones, and darts, SM Game Park at SM Nuvali will feature dedicated spaces where friends and families can just sit, eat, laugh, share stories, and have an awesome time.
Across your most-loved SM Supermalls, new dining districts let mallgoers explore more flavors and culinary experiences. The SM Foodcourt and the Skygarden feature popular and new restaurants and cafes to fill your hearts and tummies. SM Supermalls remain the place to be for delicious eats, refreshing drinks, and new favorites.
Get active at your most-loved SM Supermalls
More and more Filipinos are embracing an active lifestyle, and SM Supermalls has met their needs by offering more sports events and destinations for everyone. It continues to pioneer the pickleball mania in the Philippines with courts that can host enthusiasts and seasoned players alike.
Beyond pickleball, SM Supermalls continues to expand and introduce more SM Game Parks across its properties, giving more customers a chance to play bowling, archery, darts, mini-basketball, and more. Additionally, the SM Active Hub, its nationwide sports and fitness program, continues to offer free play, classes, tournaments, and other activities to give people more opportunities to get fit. SM Skating helps nurture future champions through new skating rinks, learning, and training sessions for Filipinos from different backgrounds and experience levels.
Dedicated spaces for communities
SM Supermalls has carved out more dedicated spaces such as event lawns and indoor areas for communities to gather for different events. Whether it’s a seasonal event or a local community activity, these locations are flexible venues where communities can create and celebrate new experiences together.
The refreshed SM By the Bay and SM Sky Pampanga feature bigger and better rides for kids and kids at heart to enjoy. With more exciting attractions and play areas, families can spend more quality time filled with fun, laughter, and warmth.
For our fur babies
SM Supermalls has never forgotten our dear fur babies who bring us joy and laughter. Through Paw Parks across its properties, SM Supermalls ensures our furry friends have spaces to play and explore. SM continues to create inclusive destinations where every family member feels welcome. (SPONSORED CONTENT)