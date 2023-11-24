Small shops, big dreams: A recap of Cebu’s vibrant small food shops in 2023

The year 2023 is drawing to a close, with people having tried various things and still having much to explore. While trends may come and go, social experiences endure. This is why small food establishments like pop-ups and mobile eateries are likely to remain.

Cebu City is currently showcasing the rise of small food shops, cafes and kiosks, significantly contributing to the diversity of dining options in the city. These food stalls are often conveniently located in high-traffic areas, making them easily accessible to people on the go. Alternatively, food carts cater to niche markets, attracting specific customer groups that contribute significantly to Cebu’s street food culture.

As the saying goes, “Small shop, big dreams.” Now, let’s take a look back at some of the small food shops featured by SunStar Cebu this year: