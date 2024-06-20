‘Smaller area of operation’ for PRO 7 with NIR creation

THE creation of the Negros Island Region (NIR) will be beneficial to Central Visayas as it will result in a smaller area of operation for its police force.

This was bared by Police Regional Office (PRO 7) spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare during a Zoom interview on SunStar's Beyond the Headlines Thursday, June 20, 2024.

Pelare said, though, that they are still “waiting for the order of the headquarters about the consequences of creating the law.”

He added that the new law will probably follow the setup in 2015 where a new regional office will be implemented covering only the Negros Island.

He assured the public that there is no need to worry as there are still enough police and non-uniformed personnel left for the PRO 7 if ever the law is implemented.

“We still have [a] sufficient number of personnel to cater [to] the peace and security requirements [in] Cebu and Bohol Island,” said Pelare.

Based on the inventory, Negros Oriental currently has 1,808 police personnel and non-uniformed personnel (NUP), while Siquijor has 414.

Pelare said the law will be advantageous for Central Visayas since the "police force's attention will be on the remaining area under the jurisdiction of PRO 7."

“In other words, the area of operation will narrow while the number of police units increases,” he said.

The law will also likely help the police force focus more on their campaign against terrorist activities in the region, especially in the province of Bohol, he added.

Pelare is confident that the receiving Police Regional Office in Negros will have no major problem since “they were able to neutralize and release all guerrilla fronts.”

“Right now, there is no active guerrilla front in Negros Oriental,” said Pelare.

Negros Island Region Act, also known as Republic Act 12000, was enacted into law by Marcos on June 23, 2024. It created the Negros Island Region, unifying the provinces of Negros Occidental, including Bacolod City, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor.

Pelare also said Thursday that it is still imperative to continue the "coordination" and systematic cooperation in the region. (Ardeshir Abid Morales, Holy Name University intern)