Smart taps Salesforce for digital storefront overhaul

SMART Communications Inc., the mobile arm of Philippine telecommunications giant PLDT Inc., will implement Salesforce’s Commerce Cloud to create a unified digital storefront for its over 50 million subscribers. The move aims to streamline online transactions and enhance customer experience for both prepaid and postpaid users.

In a statement sent, the project will enable Smart customers to complete a range of transactions online, including new device purchases, application submissions, plan renewals and mobile number porting – services that previously required in-person visits. The new cloud-based storefront is designed for improved scalability and reliability, with a mobile-first approach to support omnichannel experiences.

Salesforce AI solutions will be integrated to recommend personalized plans to customers, while MuleSoft will ensure seamless data integration across Smart’s internal and third-party systems. Smart already utilizes Salesforce’s Service Cloud and Marketing Cloud in its digital transformation efforts.

Gilbert Gaw, first vice president and head of the IT and Transformation Office at Smart & PLDT, said that the collaboration is a “pivotal step” in their digital transformation journey, aiming to empower customers with greater convenience and access to their full suite of products and services.

Abraham Cuevas, regional vice president and country manager for the Philippines at Salesforce, highlighted the partnership as an opportunity to empower Smart with a “modern, AI-ready platform” to connect with customers more personally and engagingly.

The implementation will be driven by Salesforce’s Professional Services team. Smart is also exploring extending this unified digital storefront to its enterprise segment. / KOC