Smart warns users vs fake links, steps up anti-scam drive

SMART Communications is now using its full domain address, https://smart.com.ph, for official text blasts to help protect subscribers from phishing scams.

“Only smart.com.ph is legitimate, and any other version is fraudulent,” said Smart vice president for regulatory affairs Roy Ibay, stressing that registered SIMs no longer need to register again. “For SIM registration, Smart sends the official link https://smart.com.ph/SimReg only to unregistered numbers.”

From January to July, Smart blocked over 1.7 billion scam texts and blacklisted more than 369,000 numbers linked to phishing.

Customers are urged to stay vigilant and report suspicious messages through Smart’s HuliSCAM portal, its hotlines, or verified social media pages. / PNA