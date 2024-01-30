Smartbond dethrones Maxbond

SMARTBOND gave the reigning champions Maxbond the boot after defeating the latter, 75-69, in the quarterfinals of the Architects + Engineers Basketball Club Buildrite Cup 2023 last Saturday night, Jan. 27, 2024 at the Cebu Port Authority gym in Cebu City.

Ivan Deo took over for Smartbond, scoring a whopping 30 points to help his team stun the many-time champions and avenge their defeat in the semifinals of last year’s tournament.

Veteran forward Jett Latonio added 15 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks, while Wesley Viejo had 14 markers and seven boards.

John Bautista had 31 points and 11 rebounds but it wasn’t enough to keep Maxbond from suffering the painful defeat.

Meanwhile, Blockout also moved on to the semifinals with a 66-61 win in overtime over Confix.

John Tanagapa carried the fight for Blockout, tallying 28 points, 12 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks. Sean Chan added 11 markers and 10 boards for Blockout.