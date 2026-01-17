SMB books rematch vs. TNT

SAN Miguel Beer took care of business against Barangay Ginebra and sealed a PBA Philippine Cup title rematch with TNT.

The SMB-TNT “Last Dance II” will soon unfold as the Beermen delivered the knockout blow to the Gin Kings, 101-88, largely behind CJ Perez’s career-high 41-point explosion Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Perez shot the lights out right at the get-go, outscoring the entire Ginebra team, 30-25, in the opening quarter -- a sizzler that carried the Beermen to the closeout win, shutting the door on the Kings.

The 6-foot-1 guard from Lyceum U exploded for 30 in the opening period without missing an attempt from everywhere -- from the two-point zone, three-point area, extended arc and free throw line.

In the process, he tied Bong Alvarez’s mark set in 1990 and came within reach of Allan Caidic’s all-time PBA record of 37 points in a single quarter, achieved for Presto in 1991.

Perez started it all for his team and when he got into foul trouble, Don Trollano took over and did the finishing touches as the Beermen booked a return ticket to the all-Filipino finals with a four-games-to-two semis series win over the Gin Kings.

“We don’t want to wait for another conference to get back to the finals. We have the opportunity and we don’t want to waste it,” said San Miguel coach Leo Austria.

“The guys responded. It’s money time and they stepped up,” he added.

Responding big time were Perez and Trollano, who combined for 64 points, as June Mar Fajardo scored only four but hauled down 18 rebounds.

Behind Perez’s early juggernaut, the Beermen established a 19-point spread right in the first half. The Kings mounted repeated uprising and came close to within six, but the Beermen showed the poise and composure of a champion team.

Big shots by Trollano sealed the deal before Perez set a new career-high with a layup in the closing seconds.

Scottie Thompson fired 24 to pace the losing side, with Norbert Torres, RJ Abarrientos and Japeth Aguilar adding 13, 12 and 10, respectively.

The scores:

San Miguel 101 -- Perez 41, Trollano 23, Ross 8, Tautuaa 8, Fajardo 4, Cruz 4, Brondial 4, Lassiter 3, Tiongson 3, Cahilig 3.

Ginebra 88 -- Thompson 24, Torres 13, Abarrientos 12, J. Aguilar 10, Holt 8, Gray 8, David 5, Rosario 3, Pinto 3, Estil 2, Cu 0, R. Aguilar 0.

Quarters: 39-25, 63-47, 79-71, 101-88.