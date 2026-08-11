SMB eyes another rout

TITAN Ultra still has a mathematical chance of making the PBA Governors’ Cup playoffs.

That window, however, could narrow considerably if the Giant Risers fail to stop the rampaging San Miguel Beermen on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, at Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The game starts at 5:15 p.m., with Titan seeking to improve its 2-6 record, escape the Group A cellar and keep alive its bid to finish among the top four teams advancing to the quarterfinals.

A loss would practically end the Giant Risers’ playoff hopes.

San Miguel, meanwhile, is coming off back-to-back emphatic victories that lifted it to 6-2 in Group A and put it on a clearer path to the crossover quarterfinals.

Coach Leo Austria is already preparing his team for that stage.

“Going to the playoffs, we need to develop our execution because the other teams in the other bracket are really different,” Austria said after the Beermen routed guest team Macau, 131-79, last Saturday, Aug. 8.

San Miguel had already showcased its firepower in a 143-105 demolition of Titan on July 29, erupting for a conference-record 49 points in the third quarter to turn the game into a rout.

The Beermen followed that performance with a 126-114 victory over Converge four days later before crushing Macau, with Austria giving his reserves extended playing time.

George King scored 19 points and Marcio Lassiter added eight in the third quarter alone to spark San Miguel’s onslaught against Macau.

Don Trollano, Jericho Cruz, Jeron Teng and JM Calma then took turns piling on the points as the Beermen completed the rout.

San Miguel led by a league-record 43 points, 80-37, at halftime, effectively settling the outcome.

Macau was without key players De’Vondre Perry and Jenning Leung, allowing Austria to rely more heavily on his bench.

“I want them to get a fair share of playing time because we all know we can beat them because they are without their import,” Austria said.

Magnolia vs. Phoenix

Is it payback time for Magnolia or another win for Phoenix Super LPG?

The Hotshots and Fuel Masters collide in the 7:30 p.m. Group B matchup, a rematch of their conference opener.

Phoenix remains atop the group, tied with Rain or Shine at 4-2, despite losing two of its last three games — to Rain or Shine, 105-98, and Blackwater, 106-100.

Magnolia, on the other hand, endured a shaky start, losing its opener to Phoenix, 98-86, and two more of its next three games.

But coach LA Tenorio’s team has since steadied itself with back-to-back statement victories over Barangay Ginebra, 88-73, and Meralco, 105-88.

The surge moved Magnolia into a tie with Blackwater for third place at 3-3, half a game ahead of Ginebra at 2-3, and within striking distance of a Top Four finish. / PBA MEDIA