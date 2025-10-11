SMB, Phoenix eye to bounce back in Antipolo clash

The Beermen are eager to redeem themselves after suffering a narrow 85-84 upset loss to the NLEX Road Warriors in their season opener last Wednesday, even without the latter’s star player Robert Bolick.

Despite the heartbreak, San Miguel is banking on its trademark composure and experience to regain its rhythm quickly.

“Bawi na lang kami. We learn from our mistakes. I learn from my mistakes. So next time, hindi na siguro mangyayari,” said Don Trollano.

Just like San Miguel, the Fuel Masters are also coming off a tough defeat, falling to TNT Tropang 5G, 93-78, on Friday. Phoenix held its ground in the first half before cooling off in the final two quarters, where it managed only 36 points.

Tyler Tio, Jason Perkins, Kai Ballungay, and Ken Tuffin each scored in double figures, but their efforts fell short against TNT’s explosive third-quarter surge led by Rey Nambatac.

San Miguel aims to reassert its championship form, while Phoenix looks to find its footing under new head coach Willy Wilson. / RSC