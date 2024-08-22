SMB revs past Phoenix

MANILA – Six-foot-10 Cebuano behemoth June Mar Fajardo showcased his dominance in the San Miguel Beermen’s season opener as they held off the Phoenix Fuel Masters, 111-107, in their PBA Governors’ Cup battle Wednesday night, Aug. 21, 2024, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Fajardo finished with 37 points on 14-of-18 field goals and 24 rebounds to lead the Beermen in a game where the four-pointer became vital in the clutch.

Just up by one with 1:06 left, the Beermen got a huge boost from CJ Perez when he hit a crucial right-wing four-pointer with 56.6 seconds to increase the lead to five, 110-105.

Jason Perkins hit two free throws to cut the lead down to three, 110-107, with 44.4 seconds remaining.

The Fuel Masters then forced Perez to airball a long twinner and rushed back to their offensive zone for a chance to inch closer.

Ricci Rivero, who was stellar in the fourth quarter, tried to retake the lead for Phoenix, but missed his four-point attempt and Fajardo grabbed the crucial rebound.

Fajardo still gave Phoenix a chance to force overtime as he split his free throws with 4.6 seconds remaining, but Tyler Tio’s halfcourt heave only hit the backboard before time ran out.

Fajardo also tallied four assists, two blocks, and two steals, while Jordan Adams added 24 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and four steals for SMB.

Perez finished with 21 points, four rebounds, and two assists.

Perkins wound up with 18 points, seven rebounds, and two assists, while Jay McKinnis put up 13 points, 15 rebounds, one assist, and two blocks for Phoenix.

In the first game, Scotty Hopson had himself a night in his PBA debut as he led Converge to a 127-95 blowout of Terrafirma.

The 35-year-old veteran scored 46 points, hitting a perfect 3-for-3 from the new four-point range. He also had eight rebounds and three assists for the FiberXers, who gave Franco Atienza a win in his head coaching debut.

“What you saw tonight was a combination of our efforts in the preseason,” said Hopson, who still got to be coached by Aldin Ayo during the Kadayawan Invitational Basketball Tournament before Atienza replaced him as head coach.

The deciding factor was the third quarter, wherein Converge outscored Terrafirma, 47-18, to pull away for good.

“Scoring that much, I say, is an offshoot of how we defended,” Atienza said.

Hopson finished 18-of-24 from the field as he too tallied one steal and two blocks.

Alec Stockton led the Terrafirma locals with 21 points on 7-of-8 shooting.

Stanley Pringle fired 19 points on 7-of-14 field goals, four rebounds, seven assists, and one steal in his first game for the Dyip.

Returning players Antonio Hester and Kevin Ferrer each added 18 points with Hester also grabbing 10 rebounds.

Christian Standhardinger also had a solid Terrafirma debut with 17 points.

How they fared:

CONVERGE 127 - Hopson 46, Stockton 21, Winston 14, Arana 13, Racal 9, Santos 5, Delos Santos 4, Melecio 4, Maagdenberg 3, Andrade 3, Fornilos 2, Nieto 2, Ambohot 0, Caralipio 0, Fleming 0.

TERRAFIRMA 95 - Pringle 19, Hester 18, Ferrer 18, Standhardinger 17, Tiongson 10, Ramos 5, Carino 4, Hanapi 2, Hernandez 2, Olivario 0, Cahilig 0.

Quarterscores: 34-25, 53-49, 100-67, 127-95

SAN MIGUEL 111- Fajardo 37, Adams 24, Perez 21, Romeo 7, Teng 6, Trollano 4, Ross 3, Manuel 3, Rosales 2, Tautuaa 2, Brondial 2, Cruz 0, Nava 0.

PHOENIX 107 - Perkins 18, Rivero 15, McKinnis 13, Alejandro 10, Tio 9, Salado 9, Jazul 6, Ballungay 5, Mocon 4, Soyud 4, Garcia 4, Tuffin 4, Verano 4, Daves 2, Muyang 0, Camacho 0.

Quarterscores: 27-17, 56-52, 86-77, 111-107 / PNA / PBA.PH