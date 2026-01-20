SMB starts title defense

AS THE PBA Philippine Cup Finals get underway, one side wants the same result, while the other is determined to rewrite the ending of their previous championship clash.

San Miguel Beer and TNT are set for an anticipated showdown Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo, the opening skirmish in what could be a long battle — a rematch of their last title face-off that stretched to six games.

It’s a race to four, and both sides are aching to take the series opener – surely not a clincher, but a big morale booster and a possible jump-off point to something bigger, brighter down the road.

Opening tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. with the San Miguel Beermen eyeing a strong start in a bid to defend the PBA Philippine Cup crown and further underscore its status as a dominant all-Filipino crew.

Calvin Oftana and his TNT teammates will be on the other end of the floor, hungry and raging for revenge.

With a rematch against San Miguel in mind, TNT coach Chot Reyes admitted to retooling and acquiring players who could help them conquer the mountain that is June Mar Fajardo and his teammates.

“If you go into any tournament, you take a look at who’s the big guy on the block,” said Reyes during the pre-finals presser Monday at the Novotel in Cubao, Quezon City, presented by Arena Plus. “[It’s} no secret that San Miguel has dominated this tournament. So if you want to be able to compete with them, then you better have the resources, and that’s what guided our build-up.”

The Tropa are thankful to have reached this stage, where they have a chance to get back at their Season 49 Philippine Cup finals conqueror.

They vow to make the most of it. If they manage to strike back, TNT would reclaim the crown it last won in 2021 at the expense of Magnolia.

“Obviously, the fact that we’re more complete now, though not 100 percent complete, gives us a better chance, but it’s no guarantee of success,” said Reyes.

“I think we have a better chance and, in the end, that’s all we want,” he added.

Rey Nambatac and Poy Erram, sidelined by injury the last time, will be available for this face-off. They are joined by Jio Jalalon, Tyrus Hills, and Kevin Ferrer — acquisitions that have souped up the old core that already includes Kelly Williams, RR Pogoy, Jordan Heading, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Kim Aurin, Glenn Khobuntin, and Henry Galinato.

“We’re familiar with each other but so are they (the Beermen). They’ve been together for a longer time. In that regard, I don’t think we have an advantage,” said Reyes.

San Miguel coach Leo Austria has a champion unit tested by time.

Around The Kraken are solid players including CJ Perez, Chris Ross, Don Trollano, Marcio Lassiter, Jericho Cruz, Moala Tautuaa, Juami Tiongson, Rodney Brondial, and Jeron Teng. / PBA.PH