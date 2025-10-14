Smile API wins top prize at GOAB 2025’s API Build Lab

EMPLOYER API by Jan Alvin Pabellon of Smile API, bagged the top prize in the inaugural API Build Lab, during the recently concluded Geeks on a Beach (GOAB) 2025 held in Mactan, Cebu.

The competition, organized by 917Ventures through its API venture Concati in partnership with GOAB, drew developers and startups from across the region to create commercially viable API (Application Programming Interface) solutions. APIs enable software systems to communicate, allowing firms to integrate services like payments or mapping without building from scratch — cutting costs and accelerating innovation.

Pabellon’s Employer API helps businesses access verified employment and income data, supporting faster and more reliable financial services. Elmer Joaquin’s KIVOE Identity API, which provides secure digital identity authentication, placed first runner-up, while Franczeska Lou Badong’s FRED API from Via Panisperna earned second runner-up for its data-driven information management tools.

The winners received P50,000, P30,000 and P20,000, respectively, and will have their APIs published and monetized on Concati’s open-exchange marketplace.

The Build Lab’s five finalists underwent a two-week virtual sprint from Sept. 19 to Oct. 2, receiving mentorship before pitching their projects live at the Cebu event. Other finalists included Lendr API by Gabriel Catimbang of CSGUILD and Student Inference Engine by Christiansen Hermosilla of Chek Technologies.

Since its launch in 2013, GOAB has served as a key platform connecting startups, investors, and innovators in Asia. This year’s edition further cemented its role in fostering collaboration and accelerating tech-driven entrepreneurship in the region. / KOC