Smokey Manaloto’s partner gives birth to their second child

SMOKEY Manaloto confirmed that his partner, Cassie Brazal, recently gave birth to their second baby at The Medical City.

“There are mornings when you wake up and can’t help but smile because you realize, ‘Oh, this is our new life now,’” the actor said in an Instagram post.

“A new day, a new chapter and a little blessing that has made our world even happier,” he added.

Smokey became a first-time father at 51 when Cassie gave birth to their first child in 2022. The actor admitted that he had concerns about becoming a father at his age.

“But thank God, I had a child and all of those worries disappeared from my mind. Now, all I want is to become even healthier so I can be with my partner and our children for a long time and, most especially, so I can spend more time with my child. And I still have plans for more children because the results are great. Let’s add more to our family line.” / TRC