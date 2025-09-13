Smoking’s toxic truth

We all heard the warnings. Smoking damages nearly every organ in the body, raises the risk of cancer, heart disease and stroke, and remains the leading preventable cause of early death in the Philippines. The science is clear. The message has been repeated countless times. And yet, cigarettes are still everywhere, sold in our sari-sari stores, smoked in our streets and littered across our sidewalks.

While smoking is no rich person’s luxury, it is often the poorest who smoke the most, bearing the health and economic burden.

Smokers often talk about the “pleasure” of smoking, but experts point out that what they really feel is the relief from nicotine cravings. The so-called enjoyment is simply freedom from withdrawal. Meanwhile, the health costs pile up, strokes, clogged arteries, heart disease, lung damage. Smoking doesn’t just shorten lives; it diminishes quality of life long before the end.

But the argument doesn’t end with personal choice. What about the rest of us? Non-smokers, children and ex-smokers are all unwilling participants in this toxic ritual. They inhale smoke they never asked for. They pay the price for someone else’s addiction. Forced smoking — more politely called passive smoking — is still smoking. And it still kills.

Some smokers insist it’s their right to light up. But does one person’s “right” to smoke override another’s right to breathe clean air? That’s where public health and personal freedom collide.

Outright prohibition rarely works, it only pushes habits underground. Instead, governments now lean toward harm reduction: offering smoke-free alternatives, encouraging less harmful products, and equipping adult smokers with better choices. The idea is not to shame but to shift, not to punish but to provide a path out of addiction.

Still, we must ask ourselves: if smoking is so dangerous, why do we continue to allow it to be sold so casually in our stores and consumed so freely in public? The answer may lie in the intersection of economics, politics and culture. Smoking is deeply entrenched, a habit passed down across generations and sustained by industries that profit from addiction.

Yet there is hope. The number of former smokers is growing. Awareness is spreading. And conversations about alternatives are slowly reshaping the landscape. The challenge for us, as a society, is not just to acknowledge the dangers of smoking but to demand a future where fewer lives are lost to it, and where the right to clean air is valued as much as the right to personal freedom.