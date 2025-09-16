SMX Seaside Cebu to open 2026

SM HOTELS and Conventions Corp. (SMHCC) is set to open SMX Convention Center Seaside Cebu, its P5.3-billion facility, in the third quarter of 2026 at the South Road Properties.

Operated by SMX Convention Center, the country’s largest convention center operator, the new venue will offer over 40,000 square meters of gross floor area, including 21,000 square meters of flexible, leasable event space — making it the biggest SMX facility in the Philippines.

“Cebu has always been one of the most in-demand destinations for events and we are proud to finally bring SMX’s trusted brand of service to this dynamic market,” said Walid Wafik, senior vice president of SMHCC. “This is more than a building — it’s the culmination of more than two decades of experience in delivering professional and high-impact events.”

The new convention center will rise beside SM Seaside City Cebu, offering direct connectivity to retail and hospitality hubs, as well as access to infrastructure such as the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway and Mactan-Cebu International Airport. It forms part of a master-planned area that will also feature a three-star hotel and the future SM Seaside Arena, positioning Cebu to host large-scale regional and international gatherings.

The project comes as Cebu strengthens its profile as the country’s top meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice) destination outside Metro Manila.

Data from Colliers show the province will add 72,000 square meters of exhibition space — 14 percent of the Philippines’ upcoming supply — anchored by projects such as the Mactan Expo, SMX Seaside Arena and SMX Seaside Cebu.

Cebu’s hospitality sector has also rebounded, with hotel occupancy climbing to 70–80 percent in 2024, up from 20–40 percent during the Covid-19 pandemic. More than 60 percent of new hotel rooms outside Metro Manila between 2025 and 2029 are set to open in Cebu, Bohol and Bacolod, including projects from Radisson, Hotel 101 and Citadines.

Joey Bondoc, research director at Colliers, points to Cebu’s expanding air connectivity, skilled workforce and leisure appeal as drivers for attracting events once exclusive to Manila.

He said with 510,000 square meters of additional exhibition space nationwide from 2025, Cebu is carving out the second-largest share after the capital, underscoring its rise as a powerhouse for tourism-driven growth. / KOC