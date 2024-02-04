Snap's 24-megawatt magat BESS gets provisional permit to operate from ERC

SN ABOITIZ Power’s (Snap) 24-megawatt (MW) Magat Bess project received its provisional authority to operate from the Energy Regulatory Commission on Jan. 17, 2024.

The project broke ground in April 2022, completed construction in July 2023, and concluded testing and commissioning with the grid operator in December 2023.

It is to be used primarily for ancillary services in the Luzon grid and started commercial operation in the reserve market on Jan. 26.

The Magat Bess utilizes liquid-cooled lithium-ion batteries and is connected to the grid via a 230-kilovolt power transformer.

It is co-located with Snap’s Magat hydroelectric power plant in Ramon, Isabela. Snap is a joint venture of Scatec and Aboitiz Power Corp.