So long, shirtless strolls

IN THE tourist town of Daanbantayan, going shirtless in public may soon mean more than just feeling the northern Cebu heat and wind. It could mean a fine or nap time behind bars.

A new municipal ordinance, Ordinance 11-2026, prohibits people from appearing topless or half-naked in public places, with repeat violators facing fines of up to P2,000 or imprisonment.

The ordinance, approved by Daanbantayan Mayor Gilbert Arrabas Jr. on Sept. 17, 2026, applies to all persons, male or female, within the town.

The Municipal Council said the measure seeks to “regulate conduct in public places to maintain public order, prevent disturbances and promote community welfare.” It was approved unanimously and passed on third and final reading during its regular sessions on Sept. 4.

Public conduct

Under the ordinance, titled the “Anti-Topless (Shirtless) or Half-Naked in Public Places Ordinance of the Municipality of Daanbantayan,” it is unlawful for any person to go topless or half-naked in public places within the municipality.

The ordinance defines public places as “public streets, plazas, government offices, etc.”

It defines being topless or half-naked as “the act of appearing bare-breasted or without any customary top apparel covering the upper half of the body.”

The ordinance also cites the general welfare powers of local government units under Section 16 of the Local Government Code of 1991.

Exemptions

The prohibition does not cover certain situations, including cultural practices, religious rituals and breastfeeding mothers.

It also does not apply at beaches and resorts, private properties, sporting events and specific work environments, such as construction sites and other jobs where workers are exposed to extreme heat.

Penalties

A first offense carries a warning or community service, while a second offense is punishable by a P1,000 fine. A third and succeeding offense carries a P2,000 fine or imprisonment.

The Philippine National Police, barangay tanods and municipal enforcement teams are tasked with enforcing the ordinance.

The measure also allows an apprehended person who does not wish to contest the violation to voluntarily pay the administrative fine to the Municipal Treasurer within 24 hours of apprehension to avoid formal criminal prosecution.

The treasurer is required to issue an official receipt for each payment.

Effectivity

The ordinance provides that it will take effect 15 days after its posting on the municipal hall bulletin board and in at least two other conspicuous public places within Daanbantayan.

The council said initial administrative costs for signage, educational campaigns and citation booklets will be charged against the current appropriations of the Office of the Mayor. / CDF