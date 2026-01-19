Soberano unfollows Gil, Oh

Netizens noticed that actress Liza Soberano has unfollowed her former boyfriend Enrique Gil on Instagram.

She also unfollowed Jeffrey Oh, a Korean entrepreneur rumored to be romantically linked to Soberano. Oh, a former business partner of James Reid, was accused online in 2024 of involvement in a business scam, allegations he has denied.

Online speculation suggests that Gil unfollowed Soberano first in December 2025, though neither party has addressed the matter publicly.

Gil is now a contract artist of TV5 and has an upcoming series, “A Secret in Prague,” with Andrea Brillantes. Soberano continues to pursue acting projects in Hollywood. ” / TRC S