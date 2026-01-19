Cebu

Soberano unfollows Gil, Oh

Soberano unfollows Gil, Oh
Published on

Netizens noticed that actress Liza Soberano has unfollowed her former boyfriend Enrique Gil on Instagram.

She also unfollowed Jeffrey Oh, a Korean entrepreneur rumored to be romantically linked to Soberano. Oh, a former business partner of James Reid, was accused online in 2024 of involvement in a business scam, allegations he has denied.

Online speculation suggests that Gil unfollowed Soberano first in December 2025, though neither party has addressed the matter publicly.

Gil is now a contract artist of TV5 and has an upcoming series, “A Secret in Prague,” with Andrea Brillantes. Soberano continues to pursue acting projects in Hollywood. ” / TRC S

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph