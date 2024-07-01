Soccsksargen gears up to defend ‘Best Decorated Billeting Camp’ title in 2024 Palarong Pambansa

At present, it has already started beautifying its billeting camp at Tisa Elementary School in Cebu City. The delegation said that its preparations are already at 30 percent, with plans to complete the decorations before the student-athlete delegates arrive on July 5.

Jeffrey Labausas, an event decorator from the region, said that the region's theme for this year continues to draw inspiration from the wedding-like setup and from its rich cultural heritage.

“Last year, ang theme ng Soccsksargen is inspired by wedding-type na setup. Yung front ng entrance namin is nagrerepresent ng every municipality like Limbong and General Santos' Tuna Festival (Last year, the theme of Soccsksargen was inspired by a wedding-type setup. The front entrance represented every municipality like Limbong and General Santos' Tuna Festival),” Labausas said.

Their decorations will feature materials brought from their region, representing different tourist attractions such as the capital of General Santos City and the Dreamweavers of South Cotabato. These elements aim to highlight the beauty and diversity of Mindanao.

Labausas also said that they will be adding something unique, an extension that they have not done before.

“Sa ngayon, mag-aadd kami ng something na kakaiba din, ng extension which is something na hindi pa siya na-aapply sa previous works namin (This time, we will also add something unique, an extension that we haven't done from previous works),” Labausas added.

While this is not the first time Soccsksargen has won the award -- it has been clinching the title since 2019 -- this marks only Labausa’s second participation.

Labausas expressed the pride they get as event coordinators for winning in major events like this in the Palarong Pambansa.

“Sa amin as event coordinator, nakakaproud sa among part na manalo sa malaking event na ito (As event coordinators, it is a source of pride for us to win in this significant event),” Labausas said.

The Billeting Contest starts at the opening of Palarong Pambansa and ends at the closing of the event, with judges monitoring the camps daily. The contest not only evaluates the aesthetic appeal but also the cleanliness and organization of the camps.

Edwin C. Miranda, a teacher and the chairman of the Advance Party from the region, emphasized the importance of having organized and clean rooms, as well as ensuring cleanliness from the restroom to the room.

“Yung mga rooms dapat organized, dapat malinis. Yung CR to room dapat malinis (The rooms should be organized and clean. The restroom-to-room should also be clean),” Miranda said.

As the Palarong Pambansa countdown continues, Soccsksargen is set to make a significant impact this year. Their innovative plans and dedicated team will not only defend their title as the Best Decorated Billeting Camp but also ensure that the billeting headquarters are fully prepared for their athletes. (Kenneth King E. Gonzales/UP Cebu intern, and Chamie Grado and Jover Vencio, UP Tacloban interns)