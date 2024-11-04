Social acceptance critical for nuclear tech to take off

AS THE country renews its interest in nuclear power as an alternative energy source, the Department of Energy (DOE) is intensifying its public awareness initiatives to build greater acceptance among Filipinos.

“One of the key challenges we face in adopting nuclear energy is social acceptability,” said DOE supervising science and research specialist engineer Mark Christian Marollano during the recent Power 101 session hosted by Aboitiz Power Corp. and its subsidiary Visayan Electric Company.

Marollano said the DOE is currently conducting surveys to gather public opinion on nuclear energy at the same time disseminating information about this potential energy source.

He said they are gathering public feedback on nuclear technology to understand whether people support it or not. “What we are preparing for right now is the social acceptability,” he said.

Besides visiting communities, the DOE is also hosting forums to discuss nuclear energy technology and even conducting roadshows in schools and universities to address public concerns and questions.

First summit on nuclear

He said the Philippines will host its first International Nuclear Supply Chain Forum on Nov. 13 to 15, 2024, bringing together stakeholders to discuss nuclear energy innovations and best practices.

The summit happening in Solaire Resort North in Quezon City will have participants from the international nuclear supply chain, power generation companies, government agencies, embassies, academia, media and other key sectors.

According to a statement from the DOE, countries with extensive experience in nuclear energy, such as the United States, Canada, France, Japan and South Korea, will share their technologies, expertise and best practices in the field. Their participation is said to provide valuable insights as the Philippines explores nuclear energy for a balanced, resilient and low-carbon energy system, to drive economic growth and environmental sustainability.

The Philippines has formalized its commitment to incorporating nuclear energy into its energy mix through Executive Order 164, s. 2022. Nuclear power, generated through fission, is one of the cleanest energy sources, producing zero carbon dioxide emissions and providing a reliable and stable supply of electricity to the grid.

The country aims to have its first nuclear power plants operational by 2032, with an initial capacity of 1,200 megawatts (MW), expanding to 2,400 MW by 2035 and reaching 4,800 MW by 2050, as outlined in the Philippine Energy Plan.

Other highlights

Besides Marollano, who represented the DOE, faculty members from the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) Department of Economics also provided an overview of the Philippine power sector and the energy markets; the policy and regulations that influence it; along with the current state, challenges and prospects of the electric power sector in Cebu.

According to the DOE, Cebu Island’s peak demand is projected to increase from 630.85 MW in 2023 to 940 MW in 2032.

In 2023, 62 percent of power generation in gigawatt hours in the Philippines was sourced from coal, 22 percent from renewable energy, 12 percent from natural gas and four percent from oil-based sources.

Faculty members from UPLB said that, on average, it takes seven years to build a power plant—a crucial factor in ensuring energy security for both the province and the nation.

Some highlights of the training also include the Electric Power Industry Reform Act; the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market as an institution and its mechanisms; government taxation and subsidies for electricity; and national regulatory frameworks that align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the Asean framework on energy. / KOC