Social Media: Balancing Benefits, Challenges in Students’ acads

“Instead of doing my assignments, I open my social media accounts and spend hours exploring it,” Mendoza confessed, painting a vivid picture of late Sunday nights spent racing against deadlines.

Yet, social media isn’t just about procrastination.

For her, it’s also a refuge—a space where connections with loved ones deepen and thoughts flow freely.

She finds solace in her private “dump” account. “A safe place where I can express my feelings,” she described.

Despite its dangerously addicting nature, Mendoza has not let the digital media derail her academic journey. As a consistent high honor student, she’s learned the art of balance.

Her secret to resisting social media’s strong, magnetic pull? Maintain a delicate equilibrium between school responsibilities and personal time.

Similarly, for Trisha Anne Orbeta, a 15-year-old Grade 10 student and Light of Lapulapu journalist from ANS, social media offers a mixed bag of distraction and delight.

“It is mostly distracting and basically hinders my productivity when it comes to working on my assignments,” Orbeta admitted, describing the ever-present temptation when digital media is just a click away.

However, she draws a clear line between her online presence and personal relationships.

“I still have a barrier with social media and real life,” she explained, emphasizing that while active on various platforms, her connections with loved ones remain intact, even strengthened.

Orbeta also revealed a rocky start with social media during her childhood. But now, with maturity, she no longer uses it as a source of mental negativity.

“I mostly use it for my own happiness through media and entertainment,” she shared, describing how social media “fills her with dopamine” when watching or reading her all-time favorites.

Though she finds joy in it, she confessed that when it came to balancing time, the ratio often skews heavily—ninety percent social media and ten percent schoolwork and other activities.

However, this hasn’t stopped her from academically standing out, as she has recently risen to the rank of a high honor student.

Orbeta’s advice to peers struggling with the same tug-of-war? “Do not get sucked into other people’s lives [in social media],” she urged. Use it wisely, not as a pitfall but as a stepping stone toward genuine happiness and achievement.

On the other hand, Elyza Faith Adolfo, another high honor student and Mendoza’s classmate, offers a contrasting perspective. To her, social media is more friend than foe.

“Social media makes my studies a lot easier,” Adolfo noted, listing its advantages with ease: convenient communication with teachers and classmates, staying in the loop with school updates, and instant access to educational resources.

Like Mendoza and Orbeta, Adolfo believes that the benefits of the Internet extend beyond academics.

It bridges the gap between her and her loved ones, allowing her to maintain strong connections with just a few taps.

Her increase in engagement with social media has even bolstered her mental health. “I think more positively because I can gain motivation from others on social media,” she explained.

Adolfo credits her academic success to careful time management. “Use social media wisely by setting time limits, focusing on important tasks first, and taking regular breaks to maintain a healthy balance,” she advised, offering a glimpse into the disciplined routine that keeps her on top.

These three academic warriors—Mendoza, Orbeta, and Adolfo—show the multifaceted impact of social media on education. For some, it’s a battle against distraction; for others, it’s a source of joy or even a powerful academic ally.

A double-edged sword indeed, social media is. But as Orbeta firmly encourages the youth, “Separate yourself from the internet.”

***

