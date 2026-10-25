Socialized housing financing surges

AFTER introducing the three percent subsidized home loan rate under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s flagship Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program, Pag-Ibig Fund reported a huge increase in socialized housing financing during the first nine months of 2026.

In a report released Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, by Pag-Ibig Fund, socialized housing financed for minimum wage and low-income members rose to 173 percent compared to data in the same period in 2025.

A total of 10,904 socialized housing units were financed – far more than the 3,987 units a year earlier.

Socialized housing financing likewise increased 172 percent to P12.10 billion from P4.45 billion -- bringing its share of all homes financed by Pag-Ibig Fund to nearly 16 percent, compared with just seven percent during the same period last year.

“Our latest housing figures show that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to make decent and affordable housing accessible to more Filipinos under the Expanded 4PH is now translating into meaningful results,” Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling said.

Under the Expanded 4PH, Pag-Ibig Fund is offering the lowest three percent subsidized home loan rate to qualified member-homebuyers of socialized housing units --- both condominium and subdivision development.

This was among the first adjustments made by Aliling to the original 4PH upon his assumption last year.

The DHSUD chief also expanded the original 4PH Program from a single modality of vertical housing to include other options like house and lot packages, lots only, rental housing, Enhanced Community Mortgage Program and other people-centric approaches.

Pag-Ibig Fund also offered promotional rates of 4.5 percent for home loans of up to P4.9 million and 5.75 percent for loans amounting to P10 million and below, subject to existing rules and regulations.

From January to September, Pag-Ibig Fund reported financing 68,514 homes worth P111.29 billion, up from 59,789 homes worth P93.03 billion during the same period last year. This represents a 15 percent increase in homes financed and a 20 percent rise in housing loan releases. / PNA