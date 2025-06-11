Soco holds oathtaking

OUTGOING Sixth District Provincial Board Member Glenn Soco formally took his oath of office as the newly-elected Cebu vice governor in a simple ceremony held in Barangay Labogon, Mandaue City, on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

Soco’s oathtaking at the office of Labogon Barangay Captain Helbert Nejana was attended by his family and Labogon barangay officials.

“This tradition serves as a meaningful reminder of my roots and the vital role the barangay plays as the basic unit of our government system,” he said.

Soco’s wife, Krizia, stood beside him; while their five children, Glax, Gean, Gullian, Gianni, and Adelyn; his father, former Mandaue City Councilor Guillermo Soco, and mother, Adelina, watched as he took his oath.

Soco chose Labogon for the ceremony to honor the barangay’s support since his first term as board member in 2019.

According to Soco’s office, the outgoing board member’s projects in the sixth district include multi-purpose buildings, day care centers, barangay halls, solar street lighting, and waterworks systems.

He also authored the Barangay Workers Act and secured funding for cash incentives for barangay frontliners, such as barangay health workers (BHWs), barangay nutrition scholars (BNS), day care workers and tanods.

Soco said the measures were aimed at recognizing the invaluable service of these workers in the community./ ANV