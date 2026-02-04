Soco oversees Cebu, monitors ‘Basyang’ during Baricuatro’s China visit

ACTING as Cebu governor, Vice Governor Glenn Soco will oversee the province, including the monitoring of Tropical Depression Basyang, while Governor Pamela Baricuatro is in China for an official visit.

Soco said Wednesday, February 4, 2026, that Baricuatro is leading a 10-member delegation to Fujian, China, for a three-day trade and health mission from February 4 to 6, 2026.

The delegation left on Tuesday, February 3, and is expected to return to Cebu on February 7.

Soco said monitoring for Tropical Depression Basyang is ongoing with Cebu Province Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO).

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas earlier reported that Basyang could strengthen before making landfall in eastern Mindanao, bringing heavy rains and strong winds to Central Visayas.

“We are monitoring the status of Typhoon Basyang. Based on the report from the PDRRMO, the province is currently under blue alert status,” Soco said, adding that the expected landfall is on Friday.

He said some local government units in the province have already suspended classes as a precautionary measure.

Soco said the PDRRMO is expected to convene to further assess the situation, while local governments have undertaken proactive monitoring and preparedness measures.

He added that disaster funds remain available for immediate use should the situation escalate.

Meanwhile, the official visit of Baricuatro aims to explore the possible integration of Chinese alternative medicine into Cebu’s healthcare system and to assess waste-to-energy (WTE) technologies that could support the province’s solid waste management efforts.

Baricuatro earlier said the mission was initiated following an invitation from Fujian officials and discussions with the Chinese ambassador on modern waste management solutions. (CDF)